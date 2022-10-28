AAP Turns Into ‘Hindu Aadmi Party’ – Why Is 'Bhakt' Kejriwal Making BJP Jittery?

Arvind Kejriwal has demanded that the currency notes in India should carry pictures of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. As soon as Kejriwal went public with his demand, the Bharatiya Janata Party was quick to latch on him, calling him a 'fraud,’ and an ‘enemy of Hindus.'

Many recent developments in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) create confusion whether it is the same party that used to talk about development or it is a different version of the BJP.

One also wonders what pinched the BJP so acutely in Kejriwal demanding Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha photo on currency notes that they hurriedly called a press conference.