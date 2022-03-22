Photos of African Migrants From Spain Shared Claiming to be From Ukraine

A few photographs showing Africans with injuries is being shared on social media with a claim that the images show the treatment meted out to African nationals at the Ukrainian border.

The claims of mistreatment and discrimination against Africans in Ukraine come as hundreds of thousands of people are trying to flee the war-torn country.

While it is true that students from countries, including Africa, have claimed that they were discriminated against at the Ukrainian border, these images are not from Ukraine.

These photos were taken at a refugee camp in Melilla, a Spanish enclave on the north coast of Morocco.