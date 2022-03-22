Photos of African Migrants From Spain Shared Claiming to be From Ukraine
The photos show African migrants from Morocco scaling fence to cross into Spain's Melilla enclave.
A few photographs showing Africans with injuries is being shared on social media with a claim that the images show the treatment meted out to African nationals at the Ukrainian border.
The claims of mistreatment and discrimination against Africans in Ukraine come as hundreds of thousands of people are trying to flee the war-torn country.
While it is true that students from countries, including Africa, have claimed that they were discriminated against at the Ukrainian border, these images are not from Ukraine.
These photos were taken at a refugee camp in Melilla, a Spanish enclave on the north coast of Morocco.
CLAIMS
Several posts are being shared with three photos on Facebook and Twitter, which claim that these images show Africans stuck at the Ukrainian border.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
On conducting a reverse image search, we found out all three images on Getty Images.
The caption specified that the photos showed migrants who arrived at the Temporary Center for Immigrants and Asylum Seekers (CETI) in Melilla after they jumped the border fence separating Spain's Melilla Enclave from Morocco on 2 March 2022.
The caption also noted that around 1,200 migrants tried to storm the border separating Spain's Melilla enclave from Morocco on 3 March.
The images were taken by international news agency, Agence France-Presse (AFP), which reported on the conditions of Africans at the Spain-Morocco border.
WHAT IS GOING ON WITH THE MIGRANTS IN SPAIN AND MOROCCO?
According to a Reuters' report, over 2,500 migrants tried to climb a high border fence separating Spain's North African enclave of Melilla from Morocco on 2 March, out of which 500 managed to cross into Spanish territory.
Melilla's central government released a statement about the migrants from Sub-Saharan Africa and reported that they were armed with hooks and sticks, and threw stones when the security forces tried to stop them from climbing the 20 feet fence.
Around 16 police officers were injured and 20 migrants suffered injuries.
