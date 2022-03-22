ADVERTISEMENT

Photos of African Migrants From Spain Shared Claiming to be From Ukraine

The photos show African migrants from Morocco scaling fence to cross into Spain's Melilla enclave.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check | The claim states that the photo shows African migrants' poor condition at the Ukraine border.</p></div>
i

A few photographs showing Africans with injuries is being shared on social media with a claim that the images show the treatment meted out to African nationals at the Ukrainian border.

The claims of mistreatment and discrimination against Africans in Ukraine come as hundreds of thousands of people are trying to flee the war-torn country.

While it is true that students from countries, including Africa, have claimed that they were discriminated against at the Ukrainian border, these images are not from Ukraine.

These photos were taken at a refugee camp in Melilla, a Spanish enclave on the north coast of Morocco.

Also Read

Russian Hoaxers Posing as Ukrainian PM Release Footage of Call With UK Def Sec

Russian Hoaxers Posing as Ukrainian PM Release Footage of Call With UK Def Sec
ADVERTISEMENT

CLAIMS

Several posts are being shared with three photos on Facebook and Twitter, which claim that these images show Africans stuck at the Ukrainian border.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An archived version of this post can be found <a href="https://perma.cc/GNU7-V5NG">here</a>.</p></div>

An archived version of this post can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

Archives of more such posts can be seen here, here, here, and here.

Also Read

Russia-Ukraine War: Zelenskyy Says ‘Cannot Fulfil Russian Ultimatums’ To End War

Russia-Ukraine War: Zelenskyy Says ‘Cannot Fulfil Russian Ultimatums’ To End War

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

On conducting a reverse image search, we found out all three images on Getty Images.

The caption specified that the photos showed migrants who arrived at the Temporary Center for Immigrants and Asylum Seekers (CETI) in Melilla after they jumped the border fence separating Spain's Melilla Enclave from Morocco on 2 March 2022.

(Note: Swipe right to see the images)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>This photo shows African migrants arriving in Melilla, Spain and not Ukraine.</p></div>
  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>The photo shows African migrants arriving at the Temporary Center for Immigrants and Asylum Seekers (CETI) in Melilla, Spain.</p></div>

The caption also noted that around 1,200 migrants tried to storm the border separating Spain's Melilla enclave from Morocco on 3 March.

The images were taken by international news agency, Agence France-Presse (AFP), which reported on the conditions of Africans at the Spain-Morocco border.
Also Read

Russia's Claims of Bioweapons in Ukraine Expose the Dangers of Disinformation

Russia's Claims of Bioweapons in Ukraine Expose the Dangers of Disinformation
ADVERTISEMENT

WHAT IS GOING ON WITH THE MIGRANTS IN SPAIN AND MOROCCO?

According to a Reuters' report, over 2,500 migrants tried to climb a high border fence separating Spain's North African enclave of Melilla from Morocco on 2 March, out of which 500 managed to cross into Spanish territory.

Melilla's central government released a statement about the migrants from Sub-Saharan Africa and reported that they were armed with hooks and sticks, and threw stones when the security forces tried to stop them from climbing the 20 feet fence.

Around 16 police officers were injured and 20 migrants suffered injuries.

Also Read

A Bridge, a Port, and Steel: Why Ukraine's Mariupol is Important to Russia

A Bridge, a Port, and Steel: Why Ukraine's Mariupol is Important to Russia

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×