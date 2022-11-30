BJP Leaders Share Photo From Mumbai as Infrastructural Development in Gujarat
The structure in the graphic shared by accounts associated with BJP Gujarat shows a flyover in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaign graphic in Gujarati, showing a multilane flyover, is being shared on social media with a claim that it shows the state of infrastructural development in Gujarat.
Who is sharing the graphic?: Several verified accounts associated with the BJP in Gujarat shared it, which include:
The verified Twitter account of BJP Gujarat
Member of Parliament (MP) Dinesh Anavadiya
MP Vinod Chavda
BJP Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Kutch PM Jadeja, among others.
The claim comes days before the state goes to polls on 1 and 5 December.
(Note: Swipe right to view all claims.)
An archive of this tweet can be seen here.
(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)
An archive of this tweet can be seen here.
(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)
An archive of this tweet can be seen here.
(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)
An archive of this tweet can be seen here.
(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)
An archive of this tweet can be seen here.
(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)
What is the truth?: The flyover in the graphic is the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road located in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
How did we find out?: Using Google Lens, we cropped the image from the graphic and ran a reverse image search on it.
This led us to a photograph on stock image website Shutterstock, which mentioned that it showed a photo of the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road in Mumbai, Maharashtra on 2 November 2014.
On comparing this photo to the one in the graphic, we saw a few similarities, such as the buildings, the design of the supporting pillars, and a blue and white structure on the right.
More visuals of the road in Mumbai: We found the same photograph on stock image website Alamy as well, which also mentioned the location as Mumbai, Maharashtra.
On Shutterstock, we found a similar photo as the one from the claim, along with one showing the support pillars of the flyover.
The pattern of these pillars matches the ones seen under the flyover in the graphic.
(Note: Swipe right to view both photos.)
The support pillars have blue and white patterns on them.
(Source: Twitter/Altered by The Quint)
The pattern on pillars in both images match.
(Source: Twitter/Shutterstock/Altered by The Quint)
The Quint has contacted the photographer and will update the article if and when we receive a response.
Conclusion: The flyover in the graphic shared by verified social media accounts associated with BJP Gujarat shows the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road in Maharashtra's Mumbai.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof
Topics: Fact Check Webqoof BJP Gujarat
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.