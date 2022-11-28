FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Latest & Updated Team Rankings and Standings
FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Here's the latest rankings and standings after Cameroon vs Serbia match.
FIFA World Cup Points Table 2022: This year, FIFA World Cup 2022 is hosted by Qatar, first time by the Arab world. The tournament kicked off on Sunday, 20 November 2022. All the participating countries have been categorized in 8 groups - Groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G, and H. The winning teams earn points and the losing team loses lose the scores. Team rankings and standings are daily updated in the FIFA World Cup Qatar Points Table.
From Group A, the host country Qatar is out of the tournament. Canada from Group F has also lost their chance of winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 and are out of the league.
Let us find out the latest and updated FIFA World Cup Points Table 2022 today after Cameroon vs Serbia Group G match today, 28 November.
FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: List of Teams, Rankings, and Standings
Group A: In group A, the Netherlands is leading the points table with 4 points, followed by Ecuador with 4 points.
Group B: In Group B, England is leading the charts with 3 points, followed by Iran with 3 points.
Group C: In Group C, Poland is on the top with 4 points, followed by Argentina with 3 points.
Group D: In Group D, France is on the top with 6 points.
Group E: In Group E, Spain is at number 1 with 4 points, followed by Japan with 3 points.
Group F: In Group F, Croatia is leading the points table with 4 points.
Group G: Brazil is leading the points table with 3 points followed by Switzerland.
Group H: Portugal is leading the points table with 3 points followed by South Korea.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Updated Points Table Cameroon vs Serbia Group G Match Today, 28 November
GROUP A
|Position
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|Ecuador
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|Senegal
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Qatar
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
GROUP B
|Position
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|1
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|Iran
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|USA
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Wales
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
GROUP C
|Position
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|1
|Poland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|Argentina
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Saudi Arabia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Mexico
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
GROUP D
|Position
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|1
|France
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|Australia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Denmark
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Tunisia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
GROUP E
|Position
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|1
|Spain
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|Japan
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Costa Rica
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Germany
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
GROUP F
|Position
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|1
|Croatia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|Morocco
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|Belgium
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Canada
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
GROUP G
|Position
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|1
|Brazil
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Switzerland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Cameroon
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Serbia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
GROUP H
|Position
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|1
|Portugal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|South Korea
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Uruguay
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Ghana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.