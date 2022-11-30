Gujarat Elections: Can BJP Retain Spot With Communal Cards & Political Gambits?

The BJP’s second decision in recent months is more grotesque and contained in just one name: Bilkis Bano. The remission of the eleven convicts in the case involving her gang rape and murder of several in her family initially appeared to be a case of legal cunningness and government oversight. But later, it turned out to be the Union Home Ministry’s calculated decision.

Their release on India's Independence Day was an absolute anti-thesis to Shah's statement on troublemakers in the civil society. More so, it was an insult to the injury of the victim of unthinkable sexual violence during the program who have lived with the nightmare since, hoping for justice someday.

The third and final action of the government was a macabre episode in two acts. In June, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court dismissed Zakia Jafri’s petition seeking a review of the ‘clean chit’ given to then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi by the SIT.

In its judgement, the apex court made uncalled-for allegations against many who pursued Gujarat riot cases.The Bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar made contentious comments like: “All those involved in such abuse of process need to be in the dock and proceeded with in accordance with law."