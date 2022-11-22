FIFA World Cup: Qatar Turns Field for Gender Politics, 5 Controversies in 3 Days

The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar has become a field for the play of gender politics.

In the Arab nation where women's rights are curtailed and being queer is banned by law, the influx of an international and diverse audience has stirred several controversies within three days since the beginning of the championship.

While the Khalifa International Stadium became a stage for the women's protests underway in Iran, fans sporting rainbow attire were allegedly discriminated against at the USA-Wales match in Al-Rayyan.

Here's a lowdown on the gender-related controversies that have unfolded at the World Cup in Qatar so far.