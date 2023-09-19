UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop-up Round Registration Starts; Check Dates Here

The UP NEET PG counselling 2023 Mop-up round registration officially began on Monday, 18 September. Interested and eligible candidates who haven't secured any seat in the previous rounds can apply for the UP NEET PG Mop-up round session on the official website, upneet.gov.in. You must fill out the form carefully by the deadline if you wish to get selected for the medical and dental courses. One should check out the important dates on the website before applying online.

