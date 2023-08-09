The Office of the Director General, Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, is getting ready to declare the merit list of the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 on Wednesday, 9 August. Candidates patiently waiting for the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 merit list must stay alert on Wednesday and download the list as soon as the link is activated online. The counselling merit list will be released on the official website – upneet.gov.in – for all concerned candidates on Wednesday.

One must go through the details mentioned on the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 merit list carefully after downloading it from the website. Everyone should visit the site – upneet.gov.in – to know the latest updates from the exam-conducting body. They can check the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 dates on the site and stay updated with the official announcements online.