NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today; Check mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Know how to download the result from mcc.nic.in.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is gearing up to announce the NEET PG 2023 round 1 seat allotment result today, Monday, 7 August, for all interested candidates. It is important to note that the round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on the official website of the MCC - mcc.nic.in. Candidates who are patiently waiting to check if their names are present in the seat allotment result must stay alert on Monday. They should know the latest announcements.

As per the dates mentioned on the schedule, the NEET PG 2023 round 1 seat allotment result will be out on Monday, 7 August. Any changes in the result date will be informed to the candidates via a notification on the site - mcc.nic.in. It is important to keep updating the website to check all the latest announcements online.

The seat allotment result will be announced for candidates who qualified in the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate and applied for all India quota counselling. Concerned candidates should stay alert and informed on Monday.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Details

As per the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, candidates whose names are present in the NEET PG 2023 round 1 seat allotment result have to upload their documents on the MCC website. This process will take place on 8 August, for all selected candidates.

Candidates have to report/join the allotted institute from 8 August to 14 August. They must complete the required steps within the deadline otherwise the portal will become inactive.

It is important to note that the institutes will verify and share data of joined candidates with the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) from 15 August to 17 August.

The registration process for the second round of NEET PG counselling will take place from 17 August to 22 August, for all interested candidates. One should remember the important dates and go through the official schedule.

NEET PG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: How to Download

Let's take a look at the step-by-step process all candidates should follow to download the NEET PG 2023 round 1 seat allotment result today:

  • Go to the site - mcc.nic.in.

  • Find the NEET PG 2023 counselling section and click on the active link that states "NEET PG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result" on the homepage.

  • Enter your login credentials if needed and click on submit.

  • The seat allotment result will display on the screen.

  • Check the selected names and download the result.

(Written with inputs from Hindustan Times.)

Topics:  MCC   NEET PG   NEET PG Counselling 

