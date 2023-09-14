AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling Dates Declared: Register on aaccc.gov.in; Details

The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee has officially released the schedule for the AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling online. You can check the AYUSH NEET Counselling 2023 date on the official website – aaccc.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 1 from 26 September. One must complete the application process on time if they want to get selected for the course. Candidates are requested to be alert on the important dates.
You must download a copy of the AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling schedule from the official website – aaccc.gov.in to take a better look at the dates. The registration dates, choice-filling process, and seat allotment process are mentioned on the schedule for all interested candidates. You must check the AYUSH NEET Counselling 2023 date carefully on the site.
Candidates are requested to cross-check all the details after filling out the AYUSH NEET PG Counselling Round 1 registration form. You must see that the details you have entered are correct to avoid problems later on.
AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Important Dates
The Round 1 AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling registration will take place from 26 September to 2 October. Interested and eligible candidates must fill out the application form by the deadline.
As per the details mentioned on the AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling schedule, the choice filling will take place from 3 October to 4 October, for all registered candidates. The choice-filling window will close after the mentioned deadline.
The seat allotment result is set to release on 5 October, for all the candidates. Selected candidates must report to the allotted colleges from 6 October to 13 October.
These are the important counselling dates that candidates should remember if they are registering online for the AYUSH NEET PG 2023.
AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration: How To Apply
Let's take a look at the easy steps that candidates should follow to register for the AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023 online:
Visit the official website of the committee – aaccc.gov.in.
Click on the link that states "PG Counselling" on the home page.
A new page will open on the screen and you have to create your login credentials.
Now, fill out the Round 1 counselling registration form and upload the required credentials.
Submit the registration form.
Download a copy of the counselling form for your use.
