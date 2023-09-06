KCET Counselling 2023 Second Round Seat Allotment Results Today: Date, Time, Direct Link, Steps To Check Scores, and More: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is all set to declare the KCET counselling round 2 seat allotment result 2023 today on Wednesday, 6 September 2023.

Candidates who have applied for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) Counselling 2023 can check the second round seat allotment result on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in by following the below mentioned steps.

According to an official notification released by the KEA, "Seat allotment results for UGCET 2023 (engineering, architecture, agriculture, veterinary, pharmacy, BSc nursing) courses will be published on 6 September 2023 after 8 pm."