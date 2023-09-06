ADVERTISEMENT
KCET Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Date, Time & Steps To Check

KCET counselling second round seat allotment result will be out today after 8 pm.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
1 min read
KCET Counselling 2023 Second Round Seat Allotment Results Today: Date, Time, Direct Link, Steps To Check Scores, and More: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is all set to declare the KCET counselling round 2 seat allotment result 2023 today on Wednesday, 6 September 2023.

Candidates who have applied for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) Counselling 2023 can check the second round seat allotment result on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in by following the below mentioned steps.

According to an official notification released by the KEA, "Seat allotment results for UGCET 2023 (engineering, architecture, agriculture, veterinary, pharmacy, BSc nursing) courses will be published on 6 September 2023 after 8 pm."

KCET Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Date and Time

The KCET Counselling 2023 second round seat allotment result will be declared today on Wednesday, 6 September 2023 after 8 pm.

Steps To Check the KCET 2023 Counselling Second Round Seat Allotment Results 2023

Follow below steps to download and check the UGCET Seat Allotment Results 2023 Round 2.

  • Go to the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the KCET 2023 Counselling Second Round Seat Allotment Result."

  • A login page will open on the screen.

  • Enter the required login details and hit the submit option.

  • Your UGCET 2023 counselling seat allotment result will show up.

  • Check the result carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

