RSMSSB REET Level 2 Result Announced; Check Scorecard At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

REET Level 2 Result 2023: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board in Jaipur has released the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination reet level 2on for Teachers, REET Level Result 2023 for three subjects- Hindi, Punjabi, and Sindhi. The candidates who appeared for the exams can check the final result from the official website of the Board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB Level 2 Recruitment Examination 2022 was conducted from 25 February 2023 to 1 March 2023. The Hindi exam was held on February 26, evening shift. The exam for Punjabi was held in the evening shift on February 28 and the Sindhi exam was conducted in the morning shift on March 1.

A total of 2450 candidates from different categories have been recommended under 3176 vacancies in Hindi as mentioned by RSMSSB. It further added that 178 students have been recommended for Punjabi and 1 candidate for Sindhi. The board has released a list of roll numbers of selected candidates along with category-wise cut-off marks.