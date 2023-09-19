UPTAC Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released; Steps To Check

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, AKTU announced seat allotment results for the first round of Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling, UPTAC 2023. Candidates who registered and appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

Candidates can use their login credentials like application number and password to check the UPTAC round 1 seat allotment result 2023. The UPTAC exam 2023 was conducted for admission to BTech and BArch courses. As per the counselling schedule, selected candidates who will pass the seat allotment process will have to submit the seat confirmation fee ( ₹20,000/12,000) by September 20 to lock their seats.

The candidates will be given online options to freeze or float the seat and the candidates will have to do so before the deadline. The UPTAC round 2 seat allotment process will begin on September 21.