TANCET 2023 Scorecard to Release Today: Check tancet.annauniv.edu; Know Details

TANCET 2023 Scorecard: Know how to download your scorecard from tancet.annauniv.edu today.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read

Anna University is ready to release the TANCET 2023 scorecard today, Saturday, 22 April 2023. Candidates who appeared for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test on the scheduled dates can check and download their respective TANCET 2023 scorecards from the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu, once released. It is important for everyone to stay alert and go through their scores on time. As of now, the details suggest that the scorecards will be declared today, Saturday, so candidates should stay updated.

Candidates who appeared for the entrance test on the exact dates are eagerly waiting to check their TANCET 2023 scorecard. They are patiently waiting to go through their scores and see if they have qualified for the exam. All the latest details and the TANCET scorecards will be available on the official site - tancet.annauniv.edu, so candidates must check it.

Anna University announces important details about the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test, TANCET 2023 on its website so that it is easier for candidates to go through them. They do not have to check any other platform or website for important updates.

TANCET 2023 Scorecards: Important Dates

As per the latest official details available online, the TANCET 2023 scorecards are set to release today, Saturday, 22 April, and they will be available for downloading till 20 May 2023.

Candidates are requested to download their respective TANCET scorecards from the official website by the last date. It is important to note that the TANCET 2023 was formally held on 25 March and 26 March, for all candidates who registered online for the entrance exam.

The result of the entrance exam was officially announced on 14 April 2023. Now, the scorecards are scheduled to be declared on Saturday for everyone who wants to download them.

TANCET 2023 Scorecards: How to Download

Here is the step-by-step process you must follow to download the TANCET 2023 scorecards online:

  • Go to the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu.

  • Tap on the link that states TANCET 2023 scorecard on the homepage.

  • A new page will display on the screen when you click on the link.

  • Enter your login details and tap on submit.

  • Your scorecard will open on the screen.

  • Tap on download and save a copy of the TANCET scorecard on your device.

  • Take a printout of the scorecard.

Topics:  TANCET   TANCET 2023   TANCET scorecard 

