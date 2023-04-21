Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Today: Know Karnataka PUC II Results Date and Time

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board are set to release the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 on Friday, 21 April 2023, for all candidates eagerly waiting to check their respective scores. As per the latest official details available on different platforms, the result date and time has been announced by the board. It is important to note that the Karnataka PUC II results will be formally declared at 10 am on 21 April, on the official website – karresults.nic.in.
The latest details suggest that candidates can download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 after 11 am on Friday. Everyone is requested to keep a close eye on the official website – karresults.nic.in to know the latest announcements from the board. As of now, it is confirmed that the Karnataka PUC II results will be announced at 10 am.
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board update all the essential details on its official website so that it is easier for the candidates to go through them. It is important to note that the Karnataka PUC II results 2023 date and time is also declared on the site.
Karnataka PUC II Results 2023: Important Details
As per the official details mentioned on the schedule, the Karnataka 2nd PUC Annual Examination 2023 was formally conducted from 9 March to 29 March 2023, for all candidates.
Now, the evaluation of the answer sheets of all subjects is finally over. The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board have decided to release the Karnataka PUC II results on the website for everyone who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates.
It is important to note that to clear the Karnataka Pre-University Certificate Examination, one has to obtain at least 25 percent marks in all subjects and 11 marks in practical exams. For Maths, candidates have to obtain at least 35 percent marks.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: How To Download
Here are the steps you should follow to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 online:
Visit the official website – karresults.nic.in
Tap on the link that states "2nd PUC Result 2023" on the home page
Enter your Registration Number and other login details in the provided space
Tap on Submit once you are done
The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result will display on your screen and you can go through your scores
Download the 2nd PUC Result from the website and save a hard copy
