TANCET 2023 Admit Card To Be Out on 11 March: Steps To Download the Hall Ticket

Anna University will release the TANCET 2023 Admit Card on 11 March. All those candidates who are going to appear in the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) exam 2023 can download the hall ticket from the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu by following the below mentioned steps.

This year, the TANCET exam for students who wish to seek admission in MCA and BBA courses will be held on 25 March 2023. The exam will be conducted in two shifts - morning and evening. The morning shift will be from 10 am to 12 pm while as the evening shift will be from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.