TANCET Result 2023 Today: Know TANCET Results Time and Check tancet.annauniv.edu
TANCET 2023 Result: You can download the results from tancet.annauniv.edu, once they are released today.
Anna University has officially announced the date and time of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) result 2023, for interested candidates. As per the latest official details, the TANCET result 2023 is scheduled to be declared at 10 am on Friday, 14 April. Candidates interested to check their respective TANCET scores are requested to stay alert on Friday. It is important to note that the TANCET 2023 results will be declared online on the official website – tancet.annauniv.edu.
Once the TANCET result 2023 link is activated on the official website, candidates can start downloading it. One should keep a close eye on the website – tancet.annauniv.edu for all the latest updates. The University will announce important details on the aforementioned website so that it is easier for the candidates to access. One should be alert on Friday.
Anna University announced the TANCET 2023 results date and time recently for candidates patiently waiting to check their scores. One should go through the latest updates on the website before the results are declared.
TANCET Result 2023: Important Details
As per the latest official details available online, the TANCET scorecard can be downloaded from 20 April to 20 May from the official website – tancet.annauniv.edu. It is important to note that the TANCET 2023 for MBA and MCA was conducted on 25 March.
Candidates will have to carry a hard copy of the TANCET scorecard during the counselling process. If the scorecard is lost, candidates have to pay Rs 300 to issue another one.
Once the results are out on Friday, candidates must go through their scores carefully.
They should check the details mentioned on the result properly to see if there are any mistakes that need to be rectified.
TANCET 2023 Result: Steps To Download
Here are the simple steps you must follow to check the TANCET 2023 result online:
Visit the official website of the university – tancet.annauniv.edu
Tap on the results tab available on the home page
A new login page will display on your screen when you click on the result tab
Enter your login credentials such as your Email ID and Password in the provided box
The TANCET result PDF will display on your screen
Check the scores mentioned in the PDF properly
Download the TANCET result from the website and take a printout of the same for the counselling process
