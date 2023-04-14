TANCET Result 2023 Today: Know TANCET Results Time and Check tancet.annauniv.edu

Anna University has officially announced the date and time of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) result 2023, for interested candidates. As per the latest official details, the TANCET result 2023 is scheduled to be declared at 10 am on Friday, 14 April. Candidates interested to check their respective TANCET scores are requested to stay alert on Friday. It is important to note that the TANCET 2023 results will be declared online on the official website – tancet.annauniv.edu.

Once the TANCET result 2023 link is activated on the official website, candidates can start downloading it. One should keep a close eye on the website – tancet.annauniv.edu for all the latest updates. The University will announce important details on the aforementioned website so that it is easier for the candidates to access. One should be alert on Friday.