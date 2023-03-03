RBSE 2023 Admit Card Likely To Be Out Soon: Check Website; Know How to Download
RBSE 2023 Admit Card: Candidates can download the admit card from rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in once released.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to release the RBSE 2023 admit card soon on the official website for interested candidates. It is important to note that the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is the exam conduction body and it will announce all the important details regarding the exam. The Rajasthan RBSE 2023 admit card will be available soon on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students who are preparing to appear for the upcoming exam must stay alert.
Candidates are requested to download the RBSE 2023 admit card as soon as it is released on the website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The ones who have registered for the exam should keep a close eye on the above-mentioned website to know the exact time and date of the admit card. All the details will be announced soon.
Once the RBSE admit card link is activated by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, candidates will be notified about it via the website. They should download their respective hall tickets and go through the details mentioned on them carefully.
RBSE 2023: Exam Dates and Details
According to the latest official details available as of now, the RBSE has decided to hold the exam from 16 March to 11 April 2023 for the students appearing for the Class 10 exams.
The Class 12 board exams are scheduled to be conducted from 9 March to 12 April 2023. Interested candidates should take note of the exam dates of their respective classes.
Before the exams begin on the scheduled dates, the RBSE 2023 admit card will be released for interested candidates. They have to download the hall tickets online.
Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the board exams if they do not carry the admit card to the exam centre. One should go through the details printed on it carefully.
RBSE 2023 Admit Card: How to Download
Let's take a look at the steps that you should follow to download the RBSE 2023 admit card once released:
Visit the website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Click on the active link that states RBSE Admit Card 2023 on the homepage.
A new login page will display on the screen and you have to enter your registered details in the boxes.
Now, you can access the admit card.
Check the details mentioned on it and download the hall ticket from the website.
Save a hard copy of the RBSE admit card.
