ICAI CA Final, Inter Admit Card 2023 Declared: Check May Exam Dates and Details
ICAI CA Final, Inter Admit Card 2023: You can download the admit card from icai.org or eservice.icai.org.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI, has officially declared the admit cards for the CA Intermediate and Final examinations for all interested candidates. It is important to note that the ICAI CA Final, Inter admit card 2023 is available on the official website - icai.org. Candidates are requested to download the admit card from the website soon and check the details mentioned on it. The CA Intermediate and Final examinations admit card is released for May 2023 exams.
Candidates are advised to download the ICAI CA Final, Inter admit card 2023 as soon as possible from the official website - icai.org. They should check the details printed on their respective admit cards properly to see if there are any mistakes. In case of any problems or queries, candidates must contact the exam-conducting body. Everyone should stay updated.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI, updates all important details on its official website so that candidates can go through them easily. All the latest details and dates of the CA Intermediate and Final examinations are stated on the website.
ICAI CA Intermediate and Final Exams 2023: Dates
According to the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the ICAI CA Intermediate exams are set to be conducted from 3 May to 18 May 2023, for all candidates who registered for it.
The ICAI CA Final exams are scheduled to be held from 2 May to 17 May 2023, as per the dates mentioned on the official schedule. Concerned candidates should take note of these important dates and prepare accordingly.
Candidates should download their respective admit cards before the exams begin. No one will be allowed to appear for the examinations without the CA Intermediate and Final examinations admit card 2023.
You can also download the admit cards from eservice.icai.org before the examinations.
ICAI CA Final, Inter Admit Card 2023: How to Download
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you should follow to download the ICAI CA Final, Inter admit card 2023, online:
Go to the official website of ICAI - icai.org or eservice.icai.org.
Click on the Inter or Final exam admit card download link available on the homepage.
A new page will display on your device.
Provide your registered login credentials.
Your admit card will open on the screen.
Go through the details mentioned on the ICAI admit card and download it from the website.
Take a printout of the admit card for future use.
