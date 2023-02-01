TANCET 2023 Registration Starts Today: Check Last Date Here; Know How to Apply
TANCET 2023 Registration: The application process will be held from 1 February to 22 February for all candidates.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2023) registration process is set to begin at Anna University today, Wednesday, 1 February 2023.
Candidates who are interested to apply for the upcoming entrance exam are requested to complete the process soon. The ones who will submit the TANCET 2023 registration form within the last date will be considered for the entrance exam. The registration process is taking place online on the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu.
After completing the TANCET 2023 registration process on the website - tancet.annauniv.edu, one must keep a close eye on the latest announcements.
It is important for the candidates to stay updated with the exam dates and other details. The ones who will appear for the entrance exam must fill out the registration form. Everyone should cross-check the details they have entered.
The ones who are applying for TANCET 2023 must note the last date for submitting the registration form. Only those who will apply within the deadline can sit for the entrance exam.
TANCET 2023 Registration Process: Important Details
According to the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the last date to complete the TANCET 2023 registration process is 22 February. Candidates have time from 1 February to 22 February to fill out the registration form and submit it online.
The MCA candidates can take TANCET 2023 on 25 March from 10 am onwards. The exam will go on from 10 am to 12 pm for MCA candidates. One must take note of the exam date and time.
The TANCET MBA exam is scheduled to be held on 25 March. The timings are from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm for candidates who are registering for the same.
To know about the application fees and other important details, you have to visit the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu. It contains the latest updates for interested candidates.
TANCET 2023 Registration: How to Apply
Here are the steps you must follow to complete the TANCET 2023 registration online:
Go to the website - tancet.annauniv.edu.
Click on the active registration link on the homepage.
Create your login details by providing the necessary details.
Now, fill out the TANCET registration form carefully and upload the mentioned documents.
Pay the required application fees online.
Submit the form.
You can download a copy of the same for your reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
Topics: TANCET TANCET Registration
25 10% off
100 10% off
200 10% off
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.