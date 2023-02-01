TANCET 2023 Registration Starts Today: Check Last Date Here; Know How to Apply

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2023) registration process is set to begin at Anna University today, Wednesday, 1 February 2023.

Candidates who are interested to apply for the upcoming entrance exam are requested to complete the process soon. The ones who will submit the TANCET 2023 registration form within the last date will be considered for the entrance exam. The registration process is taking place online on the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu.

After completing the TANCET 2023 registration process on the website - tancet.annauniv.edu, one must keep a close eye on the latest announcements.

It is important for the candidates to stay updated with the exam dates and other details. The ones who will appear for the entrance exam must fill out the registration form. Everyone should cross-check the details they have entered.