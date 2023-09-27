NATA 2023 Exam 4 Result Declared: Check nata.in; How To Download Results Here

The Council of Architecture (CoA) has formally announced the results of Exam 4 of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture for candidates. One can check and download the NATA 2023 exam 4 result from the official website – nata.in. It is important to check the scores carefully and contact the officials in case of any problems. You can also go through the latest announcements from the CoA on the website and stay updated with the details.

