JEE Main 2024 Exam From 24 January 2024: Download & Check Full Schedule Here

JEE Main 2024 exam schedule has been released by NTA. Details here.

JEE Main 2024 Examination Dates Schedule 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a tentative JEE Main 2024 schedule on its official website for all the students who wish to seek admission into engineering and architecture courses.

As per the JEE Main 2024 Schedule, the JEE Main first session exam will be conducted by NTA between 24 January and 1 February 2024. The second session exam will be held between 1 to 15 April 2024.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is held every year for candidates who want to pursue engineering courses in reputed institutes and colleges of the state including IITs, NITs, and more.

JEE Examination includes two papers. Paper 1 is for admission to B.E./B.Tech courses and Paper 2 is for candidates who wish to pursue B. Arch and B. Planning courses.

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Exam Date

The JEE Main 2024 Session 1 exam will be conducted between 24 January to 1 February 2024.

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Exam Date

The JEE Main 2024 Session 2 exam will be conducted between 1 to 15 April 2024.

JEE Main 2024 Exam Duration 

For candidates appearing in the JEE Main 2024 Paper 1, the exam duration may be 3 hours. However, students who will participate in the Paper 2 are expected to be given a time frame of 3.5 hours.

JEE Main 2024 Exam Timings

The JEE Main 2024 exam will be conducted in two shifts - morning and afternoon. For Candidates appearing in the Paper 1, the morning shift will be from 9 am to 12 pm, and the afternoon shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The morning shift exam will be held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, and the afternoon shift will be conducted from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm for candidates appearing in the JEE Main 2024 Paper 2.

JEE Main 2024: Exam Schedule

Following is the tentative schedule of the JEE Main 2024 Exam.

JEE Main 2024 Session 1: Between 24 January to 1 February 2024.

JEE Main 2024 Session 2: Between 1 to 15 April 2024.

The mode of examination in both the sessions of JEE Main 2024 will be a computer based test (CBT).

Note: Candidates must remember that these are the tentative dates of JEE Main 2024. The exact dates will be announced soon by the NTA. Check this space regularly for latest updates on JEE Examination 2024.

