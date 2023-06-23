ICAI CA Foundation December 2023 Application Begins: Check icai.org for Details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially started the online application process for the ICAI CA Foundation December exam recently. Eligible and interested candidates are requested to complete the registration process for the December exam on time. It is important to note that the ICAI CA Foundation December 2023 exam application is taking place online on the official website – icai.org – for all concerned candidates. One must note down the important dates available online.
As per the latest details, the last date to finish the ICAI CA Foundation December 2023 exam application is 1 July. Candidates can go to the official website – icai.org – to know the important exam dates and registration details. One must fill out the application form for the ICAI CA Foundation December exam carefully on the website and verify it before submitting it.
All concerned candidates should note that the ICAI CA Foundation December exam application process is taking place online only. One must pay the required application fee online as well. You can check the website in case of any queries.
ICAI CA Foundation December 2023 Exam: Important Details
The ICAI CA Foundation December 2023 exam notification is available on the official website. The important registration dates are mentioned in the notification for interested candidates.
The CA Foundation exam is set to be conducted from 16 December to 20 December, as per the schedule. It is important to note that the CA Foundation June exam 2023 is scheduled to be held from 24 June to 30 June, for registered candidates.
Concerned candidates should take note of the important dates if they want to sit for the CA Foundation December exam. One should stay informed and check the website.
You can also go through the application fees on the website. Please note that the last date to complete the registration steps is 1 July.
ICAI CA Foundation December 2023 Registration: How To Apply
Let's take a look at the simple process you must follow to complete the ICAI CA Foundation December 2023 registration online:
Visit the official site – icai.org.
Tap on the active link that states CA Foundation December 2023 Registration on the home page.
Create your login details to access the form.
Fill out the details on the application form carefully.
Pay the application fees via the portal and tap on submit.
Download a copy of the CA Foundation exam form for your reference.
