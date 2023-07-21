CUET PG 2023 Result Out on cuet.nta.nic.in: Direct Link & Steps To Check Scores

ADVERTISEMENT
CUET PG 2023 Result has been declared now. Know how to download scorecards here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
1 min read
The CUET PG Result 2023 has been officially announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who participated in the CUET PG Exam 2023 can now download and check their scores by using their personal login credentials on the aforementioned website.

This year, the CUET PG entrance test was held by the concerned authorities for approximately 8,76,908 candidates from 5 June to 17 June and 22 June to 30 June 2023. The examination was conducted across different examination centers including 295 in India and 24 outside the country.

Candidates who will successfully qualify the CUET PG Exam will be able to join the universities/colleges that take admissions based on the CUET PG scores.
The UGC Chief Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar posted an official Tweet that reads as, "CUET PG results are now available at https://cuet.nta.nic.in. The results of candidates have also been shared with the Universities where the candidates had applied. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the respective universities and Institutions for further details."

Let us read about how to check the CUET PG Result 2023.

Steps To Check the CUET PG Result 2023?

  • Go to the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the CUET PG 2023 result.

  • A login page will open on the screen.

  • Enter the login details like application number and password.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.

  • Check the result carefully along with other details.

  • Download, save, and print the scorecard for future reference.

Topics:  CUET PG   CUET PG results 

