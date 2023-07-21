CUET PG 2023 Result Out on cuet.nta.nic.in: Direct Link & Steps To Check Scores

The CUET PG Result 2023 has been officially announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who participated in the CUET PG Exam 2023 can now download and check their scores by using their personal login credentials on the aforementioned website.

This year, the CUET PG entrance test was held by the concerned authorities for approximately 8,76,908 candidates from 5 June to 17 June and 22 June to 30 June 2023. The examination was conducted across different examination centers including 295 in India and 24 outside the country.