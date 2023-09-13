NATA 2023 Registration Last Date Today: How to Apply for Exam 4 on nata.in Here

The Council of Architecture (COA) is gearing up to close the registration window for the NATA 2023 exam 4 soon. As per the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the NATA 2023 registration last date for exam 4 is today, Wednesday, 13 September. Interested and eligible candidates who have still not filled out the registration form are requested to visit the official website - nata.in. One must fill out the form by today if they want to sit for the exam.

