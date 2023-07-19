NATA 2023 Exam 3 Result Declared: Direct Link and Steps To Check Scores Here

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) result Phase 3 result has been declared on the official website, nata.in. Candidates who appeared in the NATA Exam 2023 can now download their results and scorecards by using their personal login credentials on the aforementioned website.

The NATA Exam 2023 was conducted by the concerned officials on 9 July 2023. Candidates who will successfully qualify the examination will be eligible for the NATA Counselling 2023 and eventually will be allowed to take the admission in different colleges. To qualify the NATA exam, candidates must score at least 70 out of 200. The NATA scores are valid up to a period of one year.