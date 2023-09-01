Odisha TET (OTET) Result 2023 Declared: The Odisha Board of Secondary Education has officially announced the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) Results, along with the final answer keys on the official website, bseodisha.ac.in.

Candidates who appeared in the Odisha TET Exam 2023 can download and check their scores on the aforementioned website by using the login credentials like roll number and mobile number.

Candidates must note down that the OTET result 2023 and answer keys have been released for both Paper I and Paper II. This year, OTET Exam was conducted by the concerned officials on 1 July 2023.