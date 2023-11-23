Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 Released: Download From kea.kar.nic.in; Details Here

Karnataka PGCET 2023: You can download the result from kea.kar.nic.in to check your scores online.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 Released: Download From kea.kar.nic.in; Details Here
i
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has officially declared the Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 for candidates. The ones who appeared for the exam and were patiently waiting to check their scores can download the Karnataka PGCET results from the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. The Post Graduate Common Entrance Test was held for MBA, MCA, and MTech courses. To know about the results and other details, you must check the announcements on the website. Everything is mentioned online for interested candidates.

The Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 link is activated online on the site - kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates are requested to keep their login credentials ready before downloading the Karnataka PGCET results online. The exam-conducting body announced important details on its website so that it is easier for concerned candidates to go through them and stay updated. You should also check them.

Also Read

UPSC CDS II 2023 Written Exam Result Out: Direct Link & Steps To Check Scores

UPSC CDS II 2023 Written Exam Result Out: Direct Link & Steps To Check Scores
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The result is announced on the site so that it is easier for concerned candidates to download it. You do not have to visit any other website to check the PGCET result because the official website contains the latest details.

Karnataka PGCET 2023: Important Dates

According to the latest details, the Karnataka PGCET 2023 was held on 23 September and 24 September. On the first day, the exam was held in a single shift from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

On the second day, the test was conducted in two shifts, the first one from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second one from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

It is important to note that the provisional answer key was declared on 29 September. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional key till a certain date.

Also Read

AILET 2024 Admit Card To Be Declared Today; Exam Date and How to Download Here

AILET 2024 Admit Card To Be Declared Today; Exam Date and How to Download Here
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
The final answer key was announced on 19 November, on the website for all interested candidates. Now, the Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 is released after the officials went through the objections submitted by candidates.

Karnataka PGCET Result 2023: How To Download

Here are the simple steps you must follow to download the Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 online:

  • Visit kea.kar.nic.in to find the PGCET result link.

  • Click on the option that states "Karnataka PGCET Result 2023" on the homepage of the site.

  • Key in your login credentials in the given space and tap on submit.

  • Your Karnataka PGCET result will be displayed on the screen.

  • Check the scores and download the results from the website.

  • Save a printout of the scorecard if required.

Also Read

UPSC ESE Final Result 2023 Released: How To Download From upsc.gov.in; Details

UPSC ESE Final Result 2023 Released: How To Download From upsc.gov.in; Details

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and education

Topics:  Result   Karnataka PGCET 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×