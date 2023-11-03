CLAT 2024 Registration Last Date Today; Know How to Apply and the Exam Date Here

The Consortium of NLUs is gearing up to close the registration process for CLAT 2024 today, Friday, 3 November 2023. Candidates who are interested in completing the CLAT 2024 registration must note that the last date is today. You can apply for the Common Law Admission Test via the official website of the Consortium of NLUs - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Interested applicants should fill out the registration form carefully and check all their personal details before submitting it online.

One should note that the CLAT 2024 registration window will be closed after the last date, which is today, 3 November. You will not be able to access the link on the website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in if you do not fill out the form by Friday. Only the ones who submit their application forms on time will be able to appear for the exam.