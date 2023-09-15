ADVERTISEMENT
Karnataka PGCET Admit Card Released At kea.kar.nic.in, Steps To Download

Check the steps to download the Karnataka PGCET admit card on kea.kar.nic.in.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
Karnataka PGCET Admit Card Released At kea.kar.nic.in, Steps To Download
Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has released admit cards for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test, Karnataka PGCET 2023. The candidates who will appear for the Karnataka PGCET exam can download the admit cards from the official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

As per the revised schedule, Karnataka PGCET exam will be conducted on 23 and 24 September 2023. The exam on the first day will be conducted in single shift from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM while the exam on the second day will be held in two shifts – from 10.30 AM to 12.30 PM and from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM.

The admit cards will have details like paper timings, exam center name, and other information. Candidates can login on the website using their application number and first four characters of their name.

How To Check Karnataka PGCET Admit Card?

  1. Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

  2. On the homepage, go to admissions section and click on PGCET 2023,

  3. Click on admission ticket printout link.

  4. Select the exam name and fill up the required fields.

  5. Tap on submit and the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Karnataka PGCET a state-level examination for admission to MBA/ MCA/ M.E/ MTech/ March courses at participating institutions.

Topics:  Karnataka PGCET 

