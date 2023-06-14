KCET 2023 Result: KEA To Declare Karnataka CET Results on 15 June; Details Here

The KCET or UGCET Exam 2023 is awaiting and students are eager to know about the result date. According to indianexpress.com, an official has confirmed that the Karnataka CET result 2023 will be declared on Thursday, 15 June 2023 by the KEA (Karnataka Examination Authority).
Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their scorecards from the official websites, kea.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. Earlier, the results were likely to be announced today on 14 June.
This year, approximately 2.5 lakh candidates took part in the KCET examination that was held on 20 and 21 May 2023. The exam was held at 592 centres of the state, among which 121 centres were located in Bangalore.
The KCET answer key was released by the KEA on 26 May and the students were allowed to raise objections against it till 30 May since the answer key was provisional. The KCET final answer key may be issued along with the result tomorrow and it will be completely non-objectionable.
The KCET examination is conducted for candidates who want to take admission into different professional courses including Dental, Indian systems of medicine and Homeopathy, Engineering, Architecture courses, BSc Agriculture, BSc (Sericulture, BSc (Horticulture), BSc Forestry, BSc Agri Bio Tech, BHSc (Home Science), and others. This year, KEA the entrance test for BSc Nursing for the first time.
Once the KCET result is out, the authorities will release the KEA 2023 counselling schedule for qualified candidates. Those students who will be selected during the counselling process will become eligible for admission based on KCET scores.
How To Check KCET Result 2023?
Go to the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the KCET 2023 Result.
A login page will show up.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will appear on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy of the scorecard for future reference.