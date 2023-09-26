ICMAI CMA 2023 Result For June Inter & Final Exams Released At icmai.in

ICMAI CMA Results 2023: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, ICMAI has declared the ICMAI CMA Intermediate and Final results 2023. Candidates who appeared for the Certified Management Accountant Exam 2023 and want to check their result can visit the official website at icmai.in. The exams were conducted from 15 to 22 July 2023. Candidates can enter their Registration Number and Password to get access to the results.

The institute has revealed that the CMA Intermediate and Final exams for December 2023 will be held between 10 to 17 December 2023. The CMA Intermediate Exam 2023 comprises two groups with four papers each, each paper having 100 marks. Candidates must attain at least 40% marks in each paper and a minimum of 50% marks in the overall aggregate to qualify the ICMAI CMA result 2023.