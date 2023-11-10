JKPSC Exam Calendar 2023-24 Declared: Download From jkpsc.nic.in; Check Details

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission has officially released the examination calendar for November 2023, December 2023, and January 2024. Candidates who are preparing to appear for it can check the JKPSC Exam Calendar 2023-2024 on the official website – jkpsc.nic.in. The detailed examination calendar is present on the website so that it is easier for candidates to go through the dates. One should note that the sessions and timing of the examination will be informed separately.

