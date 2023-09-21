TS TET 2023 Answer Key Released for Paper I & II: Direct Link; Steps To Download

TS TS TET Answer Key 2023 Out: The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana has officially issued the answer key for TS TET Exam 2023 on the official website, tstet.cgg.gov.in.

Candidates who have appeared in the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test can download and check the TS TET Answer Key 2023 PDF by following the below mentioned steps.

The TS TET Answer Key has been released for Paper I, Paper II (Mathematics and Science), and Paper II (Social Studies) in all languages including Sanskrit, Urdu, Tamil, Marathi, Kannada, Hindi, and Telugu.