TS TET 2023 Answer Key Released for Paper I & II: Direct Link; Steps To Download

TS TS TET Answer Key 2023 Out: The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana has officially issued the answer key for TS TET Exam 2023 on the official website, tstet.cgg.gov.in.
Candidates who have appeared in the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test can download and check the TS TET Answer Key 2023 PDF by following the below mentioned steps.
The TS TET Answer Key has been released for Paper I, Paper II (Mathematics and Science), and Paper II (Social Studies) in all languages including Sanskrit, Urdu, Tamil, Marathi, Kannada, Hindi, and Telugu.
This year, the TS TET examination was conducted by the concerned authorities on 15 September 2023. The exam was held in two shifts - morning and afternoon. Morning shift was from 9:30 am to 12 pm while as the evening shift timing was from2:30 pm to 5 pm.
The TS TET answer key released is provisional and can be objected or challenges by candidates, in case of any discrepancy. The objection window is now available for candidates to raise their concerns. Once all the challenges are addressed by the officials, a TS TET final answer key will be released, and that will be non-objectionable.
The TS TET 2023 result and final answer key may be released together. Check this space regularly for latest updates on TS TET Exam 2023.
TS TET 2023 Answer Key: Direct Link and Steps To Download
Visit the official website, tstet.cgg.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for TS TET Answer Key 2023.
A PDF file will show up on your computer screen containing TS TET Answer Key medium wise for Paper I and Paper II.
Check the answer key carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.