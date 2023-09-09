The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is gearing up to release the CTET 2023 result soon for all concerned candidates. The ones who appeared for the CTET 2023 on the scheduled dates should note that the Paper 1 and Paper 2 scorecards will be released soon on the official website. You can download the results from the official website - ctet.nic.in, once released. Candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the latest announcements on the site.
Once the CTET 2023 result is declared online by the exam-conducting body, candidates will be notified about it. You have to go to the website - ctet.nic.in to know more about the Paper 1 and Paper 2 scorecards. As of now, the CBSE officials have not announced the CTET result date and time. You have to update the site.
Candidates who appeared for the eligibility exam are patiently waiting for the scorecards to be released so they can check if they have qualified for the August exam. You must download the result as soon as the link is activated.
CTET 2023: Important Updates
As per the official details, more than 29 lakh candidates registered for the CTET 2023. The eligibility exam took place on 20 August, for all candidates. They are waiting for the scorecards now.
Even though the CBSE officials have not announced a result date yet, the CTET results 2023 are likely to be declared by the end of September. Candidates must keep a close eye on the website to know the official date and time.
The result and final answer key will be released based on the objections submitted by candidates against the CTET provisional answer key.
Candidates should note that the certificate will be valid for a lifetime. They must download and save a copy of the scorecard for future use. All the important details will be available soon.
CTET 2023 Result: Steps to Download
Here is the process you should follow to download the CTET 2023 result for Paper 1 and Paper 2 online, once declared:
Browse through the official website of CTET - ctet.nic.in.
Tap on the link that says CTET Result 2023 on the homepage.
Enter your CTET registration ID and other important details to log in.
The result will display on your screen and you can go through your marks.
Download the scorecard and save a copy for your future.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)