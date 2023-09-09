The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is gearing up to release the CTET 2023 result soon for all concerned candidates. The ones who appeared for the CTET 2023 on the scheduled dates should note that the Paper 1 and Paper 2 scorecards will be released soon on the official website. You can download the results from the official website - ctet.nic.in, once released. Candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the latest announcements on the site.

Once the CTET 2023 result is declared online by the exam-conducting body, candidates will be notified about it. You have to go to the website - ctet.nic.in to know more about the Paper 1 and Paper 2 scorecards. As of now, the CBSE officials have not announced the CTET result date and time. You have to update the site.