The exam conducting body, Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has released the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test, UGCET/KCET 2023 round 2 seat allotment result. The candidates who had registered for the process can check their results on the official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

Applicants can also download their round 2 seat allotment result from the official website. Candidates appear for UGCET 2023 round 2 seat allotment process for admissions to Engineering, Architecture, B-Pharma, Farm Science, and BSc (nursing) courses.

Candidates will get access to the KCET 2023 counseling results when they enter their login credentials like CET number or registration number.

The KCET 2023 seat allotment result will be announced on the basis of choices filled in by students- seat availability, and other important details. Check below the steps to download KCET Round 2 seat allotment results.