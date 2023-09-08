ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

KCET 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released At kea.kar.nic.in

Check the date, website, and steps to download KCET 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
KCET 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released At kea.kar.nic.in
i
Like

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The exam conducting body, Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has released the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test, UGCET/KCET 2023 round 2 seat allotment result. The candidates who had registered for the process can check their results on the official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

Applicants can also download their round 2 seat allotment result from the official website. Candidates appear for UGCET 2023 round 2 seat allotment process for admissions to Engineering, Architecture, B-Pharma, Farm Science, and BSc (nursing) courses.

Candidates will get access to the KCET 2023 counseling results when they enter their login credentials like CET number or registration number.
The KCET 2023 seat allotment result will be announced on the basis of choices filled in by students- seat availability, and other important details. Check below the steps to download KCET Round 2 seat allotment results.

Also Read

NEET UG Counselling Round 3 Registration Ends; Seat Allotment Result Soon

NEET UG Counselling Round 3 Registration Ends; Seat Allotment Result Soon
ADVERTISEMENT

How To Check KCET 2023 Seat Allotment Result?

  • Visit the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority's official website at kea.kar.nic.in

  • On the homepage, click on KCET round 2 seat allotment result 2023 link

  • You will have to enter the login credentials and submit to login

  • The KCET round 2 seat allotment result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

  • You can save and download the result. Make sure to take a printout for future use.

Also Read

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Released At mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Released At mcc.nic.in

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and education

Topics:  KCET   KCET Result 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×