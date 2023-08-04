CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Out: Check Class 10th Supplementary Results Here

CBSE 10th Compartment/ Supplementary Results 2023 Declared: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially declared the 10th compartment or supplementary result 2023 on the official website, cbse.gov.in.
Candidates who appeared in the CBSE 10th Compartment Exam 2023 must use their personal login details like roll number to check their results on the aforementioned website. This year, the CBSE Compartment Exams were conducted by the concerned officials from 17 to 22 July 2023. The exam was held for candidates who failed to qualify the CBSE 10th annual exams 2023.
Websites To Check the CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023
cbse.gov.in
results.cbse.nic.in
cbseresults.nic.in
This year, approximately, 1,27,622 candidates participated in the CBSE Class 10 Compartment examination 2023. A total of 60,551 students passed the supplementary exam and the total pass percentage is 47.40 percent. The pass percentage of girls is 49.90 percent while as for boys it is 46 percent.
How To Check CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023?
Visit the official website, results.cbse.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for 'Secondary School (Class X) Examination (Supplementary) Results 2023.'
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the login details and hit the submit option.
Your CBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
Check the results carefully.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
