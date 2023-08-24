Karnataka PGCET 2023 Exam Rescheduled; New Dates To Be Announced Soon

The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA announced yesterday that the the Karnataka PGCET 2023 exam has been rescheduled and the authority has also released a notice regarding the same on the official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the authorities have postponed the Karnataka PGCET exam 2023 after the students informed the exam conducting authority that the final semester exams for a few Universities are being held during September and they made a request to defer the PGCET examination 2023.

The Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test 2023 was to be conducted on 9 and 10 September 2023 and the exam has now been postponed.