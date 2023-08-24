ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Karnataka PGCET 2023 Exam Rescheduled; New Dates To Be Announced Soon

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Exam Rescheduled; New Dates To Be Announced Soon

Check the official notice by KEA informing that the Karnataka PGCET 2023 exam has been postponed

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
Karnataka PGCET 2023 Exam Rescheduled; New Dates To Be Announced Soon
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA announced yesterday that the the Karnataka PGCET 2023 exam has been rescheduled and the authority has also released a notice regarding the same on the official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the authorities have postponed the Karnataka PGCET exam 2023 after the students informed the exam conducting authority that the final semester exams for a few Universities are being held during September and they made a request to defer the PGCET examination 2023.

The Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test 2023 was to be conducted on 9 and 10 September 2023 and the exam has now been postponed.

Also Read

IBPS RRB Result 2023: Officer Scale 1 Results Declared; Download From ibps.in

IBPS RRB Result 2023: Officer Scale 1 Results Declared; Download From ibps.in
ADVERTISEMENT

The official notice on the website reads, "Students are informing KEA that in a few Universities final semester degree exams are happening during September and requesting to postpone the PGCET-2023 exam. In view of the final degree exams are not yet completed by a few Universities and by considering the interest of the students, PGCET-2023 is scheduled to be held on 09-09-2023 and 10-0-2023 for admission to MBA / MCA / M.Tech. / M. Arch Courses is postponed."

The PGCET exam will be conducted in two shifts and the merit list will also be released along with the PGCET result 2023.

Also Read

HP TET Result 2023 Released On hpbose.org; Steps To Download Scorecard Here

HP TET Result 2023 Released On hpbose.org; Steps To Download Scorecard Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and education

Topics:  Karnataka PGCET 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×