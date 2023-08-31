ADVERTISEMENT
Check the tentative date, website, and steps to download CBSE CTET 2023 answer key

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
CBSE CTET 2023 Provisional Answer Key To Be Released Today At ctet.nic.in
CBSE CTET 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education, BSE is all set to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 answer key. Candidates who appeared for the CBSE CTET 2023 exam can check the answer keys from the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 was conducted on 20 August 2023 at various exam centers. The board is expected to release the provisional answer key today, August 31. 

The CTET June 2023 answer key will be released separately for both papers 1 and 2. CBSE will also upload the CTET 2023 response sheet for the candidates and they will be able to raise objections against the CTET answer key 2023 for a certain time period only. In order to raise objections to the CTET June 2023 answer key, candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs.1000 per question.

The board shared that a total of 29,03,903 candidates registered for the exam out of which 15,01,719 candidates appeared for paper 1 and 14,02,184 for paper 2. The entrance exam was held at 3,121 examination centers this year in 136 cities.

How To Check CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023?

  1. Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

  2. On the homepage, click on the CTET answer key 2023 download link

  3. You will have to enter the login credentials.

  4. The CTET 2023 answer key will appear on the screen.

  5. You can check and download the CTET answer key 2023 on the device.

  6. Take a printout for future use.

Topics:  CTET   CTET Answer key 

