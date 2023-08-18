The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CTET 2023 admit card today on 18 August 2023 on the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Candidates who are going to appear in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Exam will be able to download their hall tickets by using their personal login credentials like application number and date of birth.

The CTET 2023 Exam will be held by the concerned officials on Sunday, 20 August in an OMR based mode. The exam will be conducted in two shifts – morning and afternoon. The morning shift will be from 9:30 am to 12 pm while the afternoon shift start at 2:30 pm and end at 5 pm.