CTET 2023 Admit Card Released: Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets Here

CTET 2023 Admit Card is out now. Exam will be held on 20 August.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
2 min read
CTET 2023 Admit Card Released: Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets Here
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CTET 2023 admit card today on 18 August 2023 on the official website, ctet.nic.in. 

Candidates who are going to appear in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Exam will be able to download their hall tickets by using their personal login credentials like application number and date of birth.

The CTET 2023 Exam will be held by the concerned officials on Sunday, 20 August in an OMR based mode. The exam will be conducted in two shifts – morning and afternoon. The morning shift will be from 9:30 am to 12 pm while the afternoon shift start at 2:30 pm and end at 5 pm.

According to an official notice, "The applicants are informed that while applying for CTET examination they had selected the examination city as per the online examination, but now the examination is being conducted in an offline mode, and the examination cities have changed as per the availability of examination centers."

Candidates who wish to download their CTET 2023 admit cards now must follow the below mentioned steps.

There will be two papers in CTET Exam 2023 including Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates who will qualify the CTET Paper 1 will be eligible to teach students from I to V classes. Those who will qualify the CTET Paper 2 can teach students from VI to VIII classes. Candidates who will qualify both the papers will be eligible to teach students from I to VIII classes.
Direct Link and Steps To Download the CTET 2023 Admit Card

  • Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in.

  • On the appeared home page, click on the direct link for downloading the CTET 2023 admit card.

  • A login page will open.

  • Enter the required login details.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • Your admit card will show up.

  • Check the exam details like roll number and exam center carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a hard copy for future use.

Direct Link To Download the CTET Admit Card/Hall Ticket 2023

Topics:  CTET Exam   CTET Admit Card 

