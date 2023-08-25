ICSI CS Result 2023: When & Where To ICSI Executive and Professional Scorecard

ICSI CS Executive and Professional Result 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI is all set to declare ICSI CS Result 2023 today, 25 August 2023. The Professional and Executive program results will be released today and be available for the candidates on the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu.

The professional program result will be announced at 11 AM while the executive program result will be announced at 2 PM today. The result will have the individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks and all the details will be available on the official website of the Institute after the results are released.

Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination will be available on the website and no physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued.

The toppers list is also expected to be released along with the results.