ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019ICSI CS Result 2023: When & Where To ICSI Executive and Professional Scorecard

ICSI CS Result 2023: When & Where To ICSI Executive and Professional Scorecard

Check the date, time, website and steps to check ICSI CS Executive and Professional Result 2023

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
ICSI CS Result 2023: When & Where To ICSI Executive and Professional Scorecard
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

ICSI CS Executive and Professional Result 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI is all set to declare ICSI CS Result 2023 today, 25 August 2023. The Professional and Executive program results will be released today and be available for the candidates on the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu. 

The professional program result will be announced at 11 AM while the executive program result will be announced at 2 PM today. The result will have the individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks and all the details will be available on the official website of the Institute after the results are released.

Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination will be available on the website and no physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued.

The toppers list is also expected to be released along with the results. 

Also Read

HP TET Result 2023 Released On hpbose.org; Steps To Download Scorecard Here

HP TET Result 2023 Released On hpbose.org; Steps To Download Scorecard Here
ADVERTISEMENT

How Can I Check My ICSI Executive and Professional Result 2023?

  • Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu

  • Click on the result link on the homepage.

  • Enter your application number and date of birth to login

  • Your ICSI result will appear on the screen

  • You can save and download the copy. Make sure to take a printout for future use.

Also Read

ICSI CS Result 2023 Tomorrow: CS Professional & Executive Results Time; Details

ICSI CS Result 2023 Tomorrow: CS Professional & Executive Results Time; Details

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and education

Topics:  ICSI CS 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×