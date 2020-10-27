Yes Bank’s Second Life After Rana Kapoor: What Has That Been Like?

(The following is an excerpt from Pandemonium: The Great Indian Banking Tragedy by Tamal Bandyopadhyay, courtesy Roli Books. The book releases on 9 November.)

Typically, a bank gives the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) a list of names to pick from for the CEO’s post. The regulator’s primary focus is on the so-called fit and proper criteria. This means, unless the person who tops the list is unfit, it does not look at the second person even if the second person is more competent than the first.

Two names were sent to the RBI for approval for the top post – Ravneet Gill and Rajat Monga, the senior group president of Yes Bank, and believed to be Rana Kapoor’s Man Friday. Actually Monga had been sidelined by Kapoor when he started objecting to many loan proposals Kapoor was pushing for approval. However, he was an insider and arguably, close to Kapoor.

Naturally, the RBI chose Gill. Gill (and probably a few others) did have rounds of discussions with senior RBI officials before meeting Kapoor at his Samudra Mahal residence, along with a Korn Ferry executive. Half a dozen directors of Yes Bank board interviewed Gill in the first week of January 2019.

They wanted to know how he would run the bank differently.

Could the regulator pick the MD unilaterally? Yes, it could. In the past, on rare occasions, it has chosen the MDs for banks. At least on two occasions, the RBI has chosen the boss of one private bank, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank – M Jesudasan (1992-96) and S Krishnamurthy (1997-2002). Both of them were RBI executives.