Will PM Modi's Speech Backfire?: Elections 2024 with Faye & Aditya

Amid Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while campaigning for the BJP in Rajasthan's Banswara on 21 April 2024, used "derogatory words" such as "infiltrators" and "those with many children" while referring to Muslims.

While the opposition parties sharply criticised this, the Election Commission of India has "declined to comment" on the PM's remarks.

With Phase 2 polling slated for Friday, 26 April 2024, will the remarks backfire for the BJP, or will the party be able to encash it into votes?

The Quint's Aditya Menon and Beatroot News' Faye D'Souza talk to veteran journalist Rajan Mahan. Tune in.