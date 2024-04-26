Explained: Why the Risk of Heart Diseases Increases During Pregnancy & Labour

In 2016, a study published in the Cardiovascular Journal of Africa, had suggested that cardiac causes led to nearly 10 percent of the maternal deaths in India.

Since the time this study came out, multiple other research reports have shown that the risk of heart diseases increases during pregnancy and labour.

A 2018 study, published in the Mayo Clinic Proceedings journal, showed that the risk of suffering a heart attack rises significantly while “pregnant, giving birth, and during the two months following the delivery.”