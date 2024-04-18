2024 Elections | Kya Tumne Kabhi Kisi Ko Vote Diya?

As India gets ready to kick off the largest election, it is imperative for young voters to participate in this election season and make their votes count.

According to ECI data, 1.8 crore new voters between 18 and 19 years old have registered in the electoral rolls out of the projected 4.9 crore new voters in this age group.

Given such statistics, it is all the more important to remember the power of your vote, to make it count, and to urge everyone around you to participate as well, in order to keep democracy alive.

PSA: Even if you do not have a voter ID but are registered in the electoral roll, you can still vote. All you have to do is carry any ID card.