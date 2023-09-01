There's a Global Shift Towards Health Securitisation: What's the Way Forward?

On 1 August 2023, the US State Department announced the launch of a new bureau to help strengthen the global health security architecture.

Headed by a leading virologist, Dr John Nkengasong – with over 30 years of experience in public health, the Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy would be directly under US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, indicating new found importance towards health security.

Are other states also similarly approaching health security?

And how will this securitisation impact regional groupings like the Quad?