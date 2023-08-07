New COVID-19 Variant 'Eris' Driving Up Cases in UK: Why Experts Are Concerned

A new COVID-19 variant, Eris or EG.5.1, has raised alarms for the United Kingdom’s Health Security Agency (UKHSA), where it has led to an increase in cases – every one in seven new COVID-19 cases in the UK is affected by Eris.

Eris was first identified as a strain of Omicron on 3 July this year. The UKHSA has said: “Declaring this lineage as a variant will allow further detailed characterisation and analysis.”