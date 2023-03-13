India-Australia Partnership Is a New Era for Quad’s Security Goals Against China

Along with this came the Australian criticism of China’s Xinjiang and Hong Kong policies. All this was capped by Australia’s support or an “independent inquiry” into the origins of Covid 19 in 2020, the year in which China-US relations also went south.

This triggered enormous anger in Beijing which promptly banned the import of Australian beef which had till then constituted 35 per cent of Australia’s beef exports. This was followed up by additional tariffs on barley and wine and by the end of the year, China blocked all coal imports from Australia.

2020, of course, was also the year when the Chinese established blockades along the LAC in Ladakh and massed its forces in Tibet in contravention of various agreements.

India had apparently mended its fences with China after the Doklam standoff in 2017. The two sides expended a great deal of political capital in successive leadership summits in Wuhan and Chennai in 2018 and 2019. But following the Ladakh events, New Delhi quickly shifted tracks and reached out to Canberra lifting its objections to its participation in the Malabar Exercise.