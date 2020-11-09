How US Bolstered its Election Cyber Security & How India is Faring

US presidential election day was “just another day on the internet.”

This statement by an official of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) may not sound much but means a great deal to the integrity of the most watched election in the world.

As the shadow of the massive disinformation campaign from 2016 election loomed large over the highly polarising 2020 elections, it was essential to protect against fake news as well cyber attacks from malicious actors around the world.

Why did things go right this time? A combination of government and private sector action motivated by the lessons of the 2016 and 2018 elections. Still, as the vote count continues, disinformation remains a real threat, according to a blog by the Council on Foreign Relations.

However, while US takes strides in safeguarding its elections against disinformation and hate speech attacks, how is India faring in comparison?