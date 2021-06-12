PM Modi to Attend Virtual Outreach Session of G7 Summit Today

According to officials, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be virtually participating in the outreach sessions of the Group of Seven (G7) virtual summit in Cornwall, United Kingdom on 12 and 13 June.

The UK, as the G7 president, has invited India, Australia, South Africa, and South Korea to the upcoming summit, ANI reported.

In view of the devastating COVID-19 situation in the country, PM Modi had cancelled his in-person visit to the UK for the summit last month.

The summit officially commenced on Friday, 11 June, as leaders of the world's largest economies congregated on the Cornish coast, first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus in 2020.